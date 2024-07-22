State Highway work

The team at Transport Rebuild East Coast (TREC) has an update regarding their work on SH2, north of the clock tower on the State Highway, Waipawa: The work is taking considerably longer than expected. The contractor has finished at the kerb and channel site and made the site safe for the remainder of winter.

The remaining piece of this work and the road reconstruction will be undertaken by a different contractor. This work will begin in the next construction season when the weather is warmer and drier. This work will take approximately eight to 10 weeks. A spokesperson for TREC said “We understand these changes and delays are frustrating. We are responding to the feedback received and will ensure a smoother delivery next season.”

Hawke’s Bay Fish and Game

To support the growing interest and participation of women in angling and hunting, Hawkes Bay Fish & Game will facilitate the establishment of a dedicated club that caters specifically to women. The club will create a supportive and empowering environment where women of all skill levels can learn, grow, and enjoy these traditional outdoor pursuits. The project will welcome women of all experience levels, from beginners to seasoned veterans, and foster a sense of community and camaraderie.

To learn more about this initiative go to www.fishandgame.org.nz and register your interest.



