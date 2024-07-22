Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Central Hawke's Bay Mail

Central Hawke’s Bay: News in brief

CHB Mail
2 mins to read
The Patangata Bridge is now open to all vehicles up to 44,000kg.

The Patangata Bridge is now open to all vehicles up to 44,000kg.

Patangata Bridge repairs complete

Work to repair the corbel and beam at pier 20 of Patangata Bridge has been successfully completed. The continuous 3500kg weight restriction has been removed and the bridge is now open to all vehicles up to 44,000 kg (weight restriction prior to bridge works).

Since beginning maintenance and cyclone recovery work on Patangata Bridge at the end of May, Central Hawke’s Bay District Council teams have completed scour protection work on 11 out of the bridge’s 23 piers, repaired the cracked corbel on pier 20 and repaired the plinth at pier 2.

CHB earthquake

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck within 5km of Pōrangahau in Central Hawke’s Bay on Sunday at 6.59am and caused “moderate” shaking, according to GeoNet. The quake may have been felt in central North Island towns such as Castlepoint, Dannevirke, Eketāhuna, Feilding and Hastings, GeoNet said. By 9am roughly 70 people had reported feeling the shake through the GeoNet website.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

State Highway work

The team at Transport Rebuild East Coast (TREC) has an update regarding their work on SH2, north of the clock tower on the State Highway, Waipawa: The work is taking considerably longer than expected. The contractor has finished at the kerb and channel site and made the site safe for the remainder of winter.

The remaining piece of this work and the road reconstruction will be undertaken by a different contractor. This work will begin in the next construction season when the weather is warmer and drier. This work will take approximately eight to 10 weeks. A spokesperson for TREC said “We understand these changes and delays are frustrating. We are responding to the feedback received and will ensure a smoother delivery next season.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hawke’s Bay Fish and Game

To support the growing interest and participation of women in angling and hunting, Hawkes Bay Fish & Game will facilitate the establishment of a dedicated club that caters specifically to women. The club will create a supportive and empowering environment where women of all skill levels can learn, grow, and enjoy these traditional outdoor pursuits. The project will welcome women of all experience levels, from beginners to seasoned veterans, and foster a sense of community and camaraderie.

To learn more about this initiative go to www.fishandgame.org.nz and register your interest.


Latest from Central Hawke's Bay Mail

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Central Hawke's Bay Mail