Patangata Bridge repairs complete
Work to repair the corbel and beam at pier 20 of Patangata Bridge has been successfully completed. The continuous 3500kg weight restriction has been removed and the bridge is now open to all vehicles up to 44,000 kg (weight restriction prior to bridge works).
Since beginning maintenance and cyclone recovery work on Patangata Bridge at the end of May, Central Hawke’s Bay District Council teams have completed scour protection work on 11 out of the bridge’s 23 piers, repaired the cracked corbel on pier 20 and repaired the plinth at pier 2.
CHB earthquake
A magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck within 5km of Pōrangahau in Central Hawke’s Bay on Sunday at 6.59am and caused “moderate” shaking, according to GeoNet. The quake may have been felt in central North Island towns such as Castlepoint, Dannevirke, Eketāhuna, Feilding and Hastings, GeoNet said. By 9am roughly 70 people had reported feeling the shake through the GeoNet website.