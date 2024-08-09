Pukeora Sanitorium in Waipukurau was the largest tuberculosis hospital in New Zealand.

Central Hawke’s Bay Museum is developing an exhibition to explore the history of the treatment of tuberculosis at Pukeora Sanitorium.

From the late 19th century, tuberculosis (TB) was a major cause of death for New Zealanders.

After World War I, returning soldiers doubled New Zealand’s TB numbers and caring for these returned soldiers was part of the ongoing war effort. Hospitals were established, with Pukeora in Waipukurau becoming the largest.

The museum would love to tell some local stories and record memories of life at Pukeora during the sanitorium years. If you are able to help, please contact Jana Uhlirova at the Central Hawke’s Bay Museum on (06) 857 7288.