A group of young CHB mates came up with a novel fundraiser for Gumboot Friday.

A group of young CHB mates came up with a novel fundraiser for Gumboot Friday.

A group of Central Hawke’s Bay students “stood together” for Gumboot Friday - on top of fence posts, and their result has exceeded their expectations.

Some of the group, from schools around CHB, are veterans of Waipukurau Primary student Finn Tennent’s Gumboot Friday fundraisers. Last year he convinced nine of his mates to walk 21km wearing gumboots, and raised $3418 for the cause.

This year, perhaps remembering the blisters and gumboot-rubs from last year’s effort, Finn proposed his mates “stand together” on fence posts on Takapau Rd, Waipukurau.

The group of mates had swelled from last year’s nine to 15, and then expanded further when friends in Gisborne hopped atop fence posts in support.

Still more support turned up on the day, as two students who came along to contribute to the donation bucket climbed atop a spare post each and joined in.