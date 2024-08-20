Advertisement
Central Hawke’s Bay launch for Charity Norman’s latest novel

Author Charity Norman addresses readers at her Waipukurau book launch.

Paper Plus Waipukurau hosted a lively evening to celebrate the launch of Home Truths, the eighth novel from Central Hawke’s Bay-based author Charity Norman.

Manager Danielle Tatau said she was delighted to host last Tuesday’s event, which was the first in the new store.

“It was fantastic to see so many CHB readers turning out to help launch Charity’s latest.”

Paper Plus manager Danielle Tatau, left, introduces author Charity Norman at the Waipukurau launch of her newest novel - Home Truths.
Born in Uganda but raised in the UK, ex-barrister Norman emigrated to Hawke’s Bay with her Kiwi husband Tim Meredith - originally from CHB - and their children, in 2002.

Her last novel Remember Me was set in Central Hawke’s Bay and won the 2023 Ngaio Marsh Award for best novel.

Home Truths is currently at number two on the New Zealand bestseller list.

