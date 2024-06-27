A Central Hawke’s Bay woman who started a Facebook page to keep locals up to speed with traffic delays expected to attract a “couple of hundred” members.
The page, created at the end of March, has just ticked over 2000 members sharing warnings about road works, delays, stock on the roads, pot-holes, or checking in before they travel.
“There are a lot of us who travel up and down the Bay each day to work and it was hard having a lack of updates on hazards and travel times,” says page creator Terri Smith.
“I had been thinking for a while how great it would be to have a CHB traffic page. I had seen posts and comments about the roads, delays and accidents posted in our community chat ‘Talk CHB’ so I thought, why not make a traffic group?
“I wasn’t expecting such a huge response to be honest, I thought maybe a couple of hundred people would join but now we have reached 2000 members and I am accepting more people into the group each day. It’s great!”