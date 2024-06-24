Rebecca England with Ben Swinburne Three Waters manager, CHBDC and Rachel Shaw, business director water.





Central Hawke’s Bay District Council project manager, Rebecca England, has been awarded the prestigious Sheffield Emerging Leader Award at the Taituarā Excellence Awards and Gala Dinner in Wellington this month.

Taituarā - Local Government Professionals Aotearoa is the national membership organisation for local government professionals, and the Emerging Leader Award acknowledges a young leader who is making a difference in their community.

Recipients have to demonstrate a proven track record of designing and delivering innovative projects with tangible community impact.

Award organisers said Rebecca’s dedication and leadership demonstrably improved Central Hawke’s Bay, particularly in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Rebecca’s resilience, determination, and unwavering commitment truly shine through,” said Katy Anquetil, executive director of Sheffield Wellington.

“Following Cyclone Gabrielle, she played a pivotal role in the cyclone recovery. Her proactive approach and forward-thinking leadership are an inspiration.”

Rebecca said: “Accepting this award is an honour, especially to be recognised among such esteemed nominees. This achievement not only represents my dedication but also the support of those who believe in me.

“I am extremely grateful to my amazing colleagues and mentors who have supported me and provided guidance and encouragement. Working for the council has given me some incredible opportunities, not least to do my best for the great community we serve.”

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council CEO Doug Tate said: “We are all so proud of Rebecca being recognised with the fiercely sought after Taituarā - Local Government Professionals Aotearoa Emerging Leader Award.

“She is an outstanding leader in our organisation, and our community benefits from her professionalism, maturity and expertise with leadership that extends far beyond her years. Rebecca leads our substantial land transport recovery programme, delivering over $35 million worth of recovery work to date that touches nearly everyone in our community in some form.

“We work hard to attract and keep high-calibre people - this is helped by one of our own team being singled out as exceptional in this way.”

Rebecca’s win opens doors to further professional development. She will attend the International City/County Managers Association (ICMA) Conference in Pittsburgh this September. ICMA is the world’s leading association for local government professionals, offering unparalleled networking and learning opportunities.



