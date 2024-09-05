Advertisement
Central Hawke’s Bay District Council affirms decision to have Māori wards

CHB Mail
2 mins to read
Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker presides over a meeting that voted to retain Māori wards for Tamatea Central Hawke’s Bay.

Tamatea Central Hawke’s Bay has joined the majority of councils around the country and voted to retain Māori wards.

The Government has directed councils to rescind Māori wards established after 2021, or to hold a binding referendum on them at the local body election in 2025.

The Tamatea Central Hawke’s Bay District Council voted to retain Māori wards after robust debate at an extraordinary meeting on Thursday, where the district’s Mayor Alex Walker acknowledged the grief of Māoridom as Kīngi Tūheitia was laid to rest at his tangi.

“I was lucky enough to meet him and he left a long-lasting impression on me with his vision and leadership for kotahitanga,” said Walker.

He said: “We have voted to affirm the historic decision we made in November for Tamatea Hawke’s Bay to retain a Māori ward.”

This means a Māori ward will feature in the 2025 election and anyone on the Māori Electoral Roll can vote for those candidates.

At the extraordinary meeting, there were five votes to retain November’s decision for Māori wards and four to rescind the move.

In favour were Walker and councillors Kelly Annand, Pip Burne, Kate Taylor and Exham Wichman.

Against were councillors Tim Aitken, Jerry Greer, Gerard Minehan and Brent Muggeridge.

Democracy was on show around the council table, Walker said.

“The decision around Māori wards speaks to who we are, speaks to who our people are, and speaks to who Tamatea Central Hawke’s Bay is as a community.

“I am proud of our decision. It is clear we need mana whenua to support the system to make this a community that thrives.”

A binding referendum must be held at the 2025 Local Government elections where the public will be able to decide whether they want to retain or rescind the Māori ward.

Walker called for unity and respect within Central Hawke’s Bay as discussions are held moving towards the 2025 elections.

“This meeting was about listening and learning the viewpoints of this community.

“This was not a court proceeding, we are not here to judge whether people are right or wrong. Everyone is right in this.

“Ultimately, we all want what is best for Central Hawke’s Bay.”

