Central Hawke's Bay College Young Enterprise team at national finals

Retouch & Co - Maddie Ewen, Greta Minehan, Neeve Smith, with teacher Fleur Ormond - Hawke’s Bay Young Enterprise Scheme (YES) regional final winners.

A Central Hawke’s Bay Young Enterprise team, Retouch & Co, are firmly establishing themselves within the sun protection market.

After securing a spot in the Hawke’s Bay Young Enterprise Scheme (Yes) regional finals, Retouch & Co placed first for Hawke’s Bay South – alongside their business teacher, Fleur Ormond, who won Hawke’s Bay Teacher of the Year – earning the opportunity to compete in the prestigious Yes national finals in Wellington next week.

Three Year 12 students from Central Hawke’s Bay College – Neeve Smith, Greta Minehan and Maddie Ewen – created Retouch & Co to address the rising demand for skincare that balances aesthetics with protection.

Their product, a mattifying powder with SPF, has a dual function, reducing shine while providing sun protection. This meets the needs of active, health-conscious consumers seeking effective and convenient sun care that maintains a fresh and natural look.

Retouch & Co recently donated $500 to the Central Hawke’s Bay Cancer Society. It was “very humbling to be able to donate”, says Ewen.

“We’re thrilled with the progress we’ve made so far, from launching our product to now preparing for nationals. The support from the local community and our customers has been incredible,” said Minehan.

On Thursday, December 5, the young entrepreneurs will compete with top student businesses from across New Zealand.

The teens behind Retouch & Co are eager to share their story and product innovation on a larger platform.

“We are absolutely blown away by how far we’ve come,” said Smith. “It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to put Central Hawke’s Bay College on the map.”

The Retouch team are available through their website – https://retouchandco.company.site

