Retouch & Co - Maddie Ewen, Greta Minehan, Neeve Smith, with teacher Fleur Ormond - Hawke’s Bay Young Enterprise Scheme (YES) regional final winners.

A Central Hawke’s Bay Young Enterprise team, Retouch & Co, are firmly establishing themselves within the sun protection market.

After securing a spot in the Hawke’s Bay Young Enterprise Scheme (Yes) regional finals, Retouch & Co placed first for Hawke’s Bay South – alongside their business teacher, Fleur Ormond, who won Hawke’s Bay Teacher of the Year – earning the opportunity to compete in the prestigious Yes national finals in Wellington next week.

Three Year 12 students from Central Hawke’s Bay College – Neeve Smith, Greta Minehan and Maddie Ewen – created Retouch & Co to address the rising demand for skincare that balances aesthetics with protection.

Their product, a mattifying powder with SPF, has a dual function, reducing shine while providing sun protection. This meets the needs of active, health-conscious consumers seeking effective and convenient sun care that maintains a fresh and natural look.

Retouch & Co recently donated $500 to the Central Hawke’s Bay Cancer Society. It was “very humbling to be able to donate”, says Ewen.