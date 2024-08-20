Advertisement
Central Hawke’s Bay College open evening showcases local education opportunities

A visiting student has a hair-raising experience using a Van de Graaff generator at the Central Hawke's Bay College open evening, under the watchful eye of teacher Ian Shepherd.

The annual Central Hawke’s Bay College open evening was held recently with nearly 200 people turning out to take the opportunity to learn more about what the college has to offer students.

The evening was also an opportunity for guests to see the newly refurbished school hall.

Prospective parents, caregivers and students listened to current students talk about their experiences as new students in 2024, then they spent time visiting classrooms and finding out from staff and students what education involves at the college.

Principal Lance Christiansen said the evening was an opportunity to show what the college offers in all areas of school life, academic, sporting and cultural.

“The college has a supportive and passionate staff who identify and support individual student needs to allow them to be successful”.

Christiansen said school productions, music and sporting opportunities are examples of how the talent of the students is nurtured at Central Hawke’s Bay College.

“Students have a wide range of activities that allow them to grow and contribute to our community and make the most of the opportunities offered”.

Enrolments are still being taken and prospective parents can contact the school to organise a meeting with the principal.

