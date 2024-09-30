The historic Takapau Post Office’s days as a health centre are numbered as the fundraising numbers climb.

This time last year a group of keen Takapau residents held a car and bike show, followed by a dance party in the Takapau Town Hall.

It was so popular that straight afterwards people were asking the organisers for a repeat performance.

So Ross and Sheryl Oliver and Gerry and Catherine Buckley have rolled up their sleeves and this weekend – Saturday, October 5 – they’re doing it all again.

The two events in one day are fundraisers for a Takapau Community Service centre, incorporating a new health centre.

Last year’s car and bike show and dance party made $13,005.34, including proceeds from multiple donated raffles as well as stallholder fees, entries and gate takings.