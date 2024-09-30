Advertisement
Cars, bikes and music on offer at Takapau fundraiser

The historic Takapau Post Office’s days as a health centre are numbered as the fundraising numbers climb.

This time last year a group of keen Takapau residents held a car and bike show, followed by a dance party in the Takapau Town Hall.

It was so popular that straight afterwards people were asking the organisers for a repeat performance.

So Ross and Sheryl Oliver and Gerry and Catherine Buckley have rolled up their sleeves and this weekend – Saturday, October 5 – they’re doing it all again.

The two events in one day are fundraisers for a Takapau Community Service centre, incorporating a new health centre.

Last year’s car and bike show and dance party made $13,005.34, including proceeds from multiple donated raffles as well as stallholder fees, entries and gate takings.

This year’s is bigger, with live music at the car and bike show as well as 35 stallholders including multiple food and drink stalls, close to 100 cars and motorcycles registered, and the fire brigade lined up to do a massive lolly scramble.

Jason Ward, who chairs the community trust that governs the health centre, says the support for the proposed new centre is outstanding.

The proposed Takapau Community Service Centre comes with a $4 million price tag.
“We have raised just over $1.1 million of a target of $4m. We don’t have a timeline but it would be fantastic if we could time the opening to coincide with Takapau’s 150th anniversary in 2026.”

The new community service centre will rehouse the current Takapau health centre, which is in the the old Takapau Post Office in Charlotte St, built in 1911. The building is heritage listed and has become too small for purpose, as well as needing expensive and ongoing maintenance.

The gates will be thrown open to the car and bike show from 10.30am to 3pm on Saturday, October 5 at the Takapau Rugby Grounds, with a gold coin entry for spectators and a fee of $10 for car and bike entries.

The dance party will rock the night away from 6pm to 10pm at the Takapau Town Hall on Saturday October 5, entry $10 at the door. All ages are welcome, all genres of music on the turntable and the DJ will be accepting song requests. Food and drink are available.





