Taylah wants to create programmes to support children and youth struggling with mental health and addiction. She will use her 2nd Chance Scholarship to help with her studies through the Open Polytechnic for a degree in Social Health and Wellbeing.

Dora Player is in her second year of a three-year nursing degree at EIT, after raising a family. This is a change in direction for Dora. She is also working as a healthcare assistant in Waipukurau and Hastings.

It is her ambition to change the narrative of poor health literacy amongst Māori and Pasifika for the next generation. When she has completed her bachelor’s degree, she plans to pursue nursing in the community while she works toward becoming a nurse practitioner.

BPW scholarship winner Tracey Janssen (left) has just completed her first year of a Bachelor of Applied Counselling.

Tracey Janssen has just completed her first year of a Bachelor of Applied Counselling at Manukau Institute. After a career in banking and corporate HR, as well as being a wife and mother, Tracey is entering a new part of her life. She now feels she is equipped with the necessary life experience to pursue this path. Currently volunteering at Cranford Hospice as an emotional support worker, she would like to provide a counselling service within CHB, particularly for those suffering from sexual abuse or addiction.

Business and Professional Women CHB provides its 2nd Chance Scholarships each year through events such as the Camellia Breakfast, held on Suffrage Day in September, and other fundraising activities.

Find out more about BPW CHB on its Facebook page or email BPW.CHB@gmail.com.