Flags were flying at War Memorials across Central Hawke’s Bay on Monday as the sirens sounded at 11.11am to commemorate Armistice Day.
Armistice Day marks the day World War I came to an end – the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month on November 11, 1918.
In Central Hawke’s Bay and all around the world, people took a moment to stop and reflect on history.
New Zealand’s population in 1914 was just over one million, with over 100,000 young men and women serving our nation overseas. People from Central Hawke’s Bay fought in Greece, Crete, North Africa, Tunisia, Italy and the Treasury Islands.