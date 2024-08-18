Central showed plenty of commitment to come back from 12-0 early on and hold the shield for another season, with the draw.

The following weekend heralded a trip to take on Ngāti Porou East Coast Kaupoi in a Heartland Championship warm-up clash.

The team and management left Waipukurau early Friday morning travelling on Bruns Buses bound for Rangitukia and the Hinepari Marae, their base for the weekend. They were met in Tokomaru Bay by Ongatv who were keen to film segments of the trip.

The scars and ongoing repairs from Cyclone Gabrielle were very evident and a sobering sight to everyone. Arrival time at Rangitukia was about 4pm, the team and supporters were welcomed onto the marae where a powhiri was performed, after which there was a settling in period before the team and supporters were treated to a wonderful kai.

Game day dawned chilly but fine and in a hard-fought, entertaining game of rugby. Ngāti Porou East Coast were victors in the last play of the game by 22 points to 20.

This game had been played in tremendous spirit. The team of young men representing Central Hawke’s Bay made a huge statement this season, being prepared to play rep rugby for a start and gelling together so well to become a very good representative side and tremendous ambassadors for their clubs and the Central Hawke’s Bay community.

A huge shout-out must go to the organisers and management team. Putting a campaign like this together is not done without a lot of hard work, bringing players together to form a team for a start.

Thanks to Dylan Scott for his drive and enthusiasm in organising fixtures, Sonny Nepe Apatu in securing what possibly could become a regular game against Ngāti Porou East Coast, even if it is every other year, the coaching team of Rob Evans, Braydon Hardwidge, Finau Nimatasau, David Parker, Dylan Scott, and medic and managers’ assistant Jacqui Cudby.

This group should be proud of what they have achieved for Central Hawke’s Bay rugby.

A big thank you to the sponsors of this team, Mita Consulting Ltd, Centralines and Mitre 10 trade Waipukurau.