Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Central Hawke's Bay Mail

A look back at Central Hawke’s Bay rep rugby season

By Dennis Schaw
CHB Mail·
3 mins to read
Central Hawke's Bay retained the Bebbington Shield in a 29-29 draw against Whanganui sub-union Northern Whanganui in Napier. Photo / Doug Laing

Central Hawke's Bay retained the Bebbington Shield in a 29-29 draw against Whanganui sub-union Northern Whanganui in Napier. Photo / Doug Laing

By Dennis Schaw

While this season’s results seem to reflect a less-than-average season for the Central Hawke’s Bay side, this was actually far from the case.

Two lead-up games were played before the one Bebbington Shield challenge from Northern Whanganui, the first game being the annual Stu Smith memorial game against Wairarapa Bush. This game resulted in a loss to Central by 50-24.

The second game was against another Heartland championship side, King Country, at Owen Delaney Park in Taupō, with Central losing this encounter by 36-24. In both of these games Central came back strongly in the second half, in fact winning the second half against King Country by 24-10.

Tremain Field Park Island was the venue for the Bebbington Shield challenge against Northern Whanganui. This was a determined challenge from Northern Whanganui who were up 17-14 at half time and levelled the scores at 29-all with five minutes remaining.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Central showed plenty of commitment to come back from 12-0 early on and hold the shield for another season, with the draw.

The following weekend heralded a trip to take on Ngāti Porou East Coast Kaupoi in a Heartland Championship warm-up clash.

The team and management left Waipukurau early Friday morning travelling on Bruns Buses bound for Rangitukia and the Hinepari Marae, their base for the weekend. They were met in Tokomaru Bay by Ongatv who were keen to film segments of the trip.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The scars and ongoing repairs from Cyclone Gabrielle were very evident and a sobering sight to everyone. Arrival time at Rangitukia was about 4pm, the team and supporters were welcomed onto the marae where a powhiri was performed, after which there was a settling in period before the team and supporters were treated to a wonderful kai.

Game day dawned chilly but fine and in a hard-fought, entertaining game of rugby. Ngāti Porou East Coast were victors in the last play of the game by 22 points to 20.

This game had been played in tremendous spirit. The team of young men representing Central Hawke’s Bay made a huge statement this season, being prepared to play rep rugby for a start and gelling together so well to become a very good representative side and tremendous ambassadors for their clubs and the Central Hawke’s Bay community.

A huge shout-out must go to the organisers and management team. Putting a campaign like this together is not done without a lot of hard work, bringing players together to form a team for a start.

Thanks to Dylan Scott for his drive and enthusiasm in organising fixtures, Sonny Nepe Apatu in securing what possibly could become a regular game against Ngāti Porou East Coast, even if it is every other year, the coaching team of Rob Evans, Braydon Hardwidge, Finau Nimatasau, David Parker, Dylan Scott, and medic and managers’ assistant Jacqui Cudby.

This group should be proud of what they have achieved for Central Hawke’s Bay rugby.

A big thank you to the sponsors of this team, Mita Consulting Ltd, Centralines and Mitre 10 trade Waipukurau.

Save

Latest from Central Hawke's Bay Mail

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Central Hawke's Bay Mail