

Super Rugby is on the verge of returning to FMG Stadium in Hamilton, but Chiefs fans will have another chance to see their team play live before they return to the Waikato.

New Zealand's move to alert level 1, and allowing mass gatherings again, has been a timely one with Super Rugby Aotearoa set to kick off this weekend with the Chiefs heading down to Dunedin to play the Highlanders and fans now allowed to return to games.

After the move to level 1 on Monday, tickets began flying off the shelves for the opening weekend, with around 20,000 expected to watch the Chiefs verses the Highlanders live.

The Chiefs will then return to the Waikato for their first home game at FMG Stadium since the lockdown, in a North Island derby match against Auckland rivals The Blues.

Last week former All Black Dan Carter also signed with the Blues for Super Rugby Aotearoa as a player and mentor, but is recovering from injury and is expected to be out for the Chiefs game.

New Zealand Rugby has also confirmed two rule changes and one reinforced focus for the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition.

Golden point tiebreakers and the ability for teams to replace red-carded players after 20 minutes are the major changes for the 10-week New Zealand derby competition that kicks off on June 13.

All rugby fan's eyes will be on the competition, with Super Rugby Aotearoa the first professional league set to resume in the world after the Covid-19 sporting shutdown.

It will also be one of the first leagues to have sell out stadium crowds.