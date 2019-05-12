Indoor Premier Results

University of Waikato Premier 56 vs St Peters Premier 67

Hamilton Girls High Premier 52 vs Iwi Karaearea Premier 25

Verdettes Marist Old Girls 55 vs Waikato Diocesan Open A 48

Nottingham Castle Rangers 81 vs Fraser Tech Netball Centre Premier Reserve 26

St Paul's Collegiate Open 48 vs University of Waikato Premier Reserve 47

FTNC Premier 62 vs Verdettes Marist Premier 28

Alice Wilkinson at GA for Waikato Diocesan Open A. Photo / Judy Macdonald

The fifth week of the indoor premier netball competition was a real nail-biter of a game with only one goal difference.

St Paul's Collegiate Open came away with the win but not until the last whistle in their game against the University of Waikato Premier Reserve team.

At the end of the first quarter St Paul's led by 14 goals to 11 but at half time the Uni Premier Reserve team had pulled ahead to lead 28 goals to 25.

They maintained a goal lead at three quarter time leading 35 goals to 34 only to lose the game in the final seconds with St Paul's pulling ahead to win 48 goals to 47.

Overall a great and exciting game to watch. For St Paul's Collegiate they showed guts and tenacity and defensively hunted for everything.

For Uni Premier Reserve it was an evenly contested match.

Defensively they had their best game with a stand-out performance by Mikaela Woodroffe at goal defence who picked up a lot of ball.

Too many unforced errors and ill-informed decisions on attack got the better of them in the end.

The other close game was that between Verdettes Marist Old Girls and Waikato Diocesan Open A.

Marist Old Girls were depleted and had a couple of young players filling in so were not at full strength.

It was however a good competitive performance from Waikato Diocesan.

Waikato Diocesan led at the first quarter 13 goals to 11 and had a great second quarter to substantially increase their lead. At half time the score was 31 goals to 21.

Marist Old Girls made some critical positional changes and as a result came back strong in the third quarter to level the score at 40 goals apiece at three quarter time.

They were again dominant in the final quarter winning 55 goals to 48.

For Marist Old Girls they took a while to settle with fill-in players but by half time were able to play with intensity.

Special thanks to Year 9 school girls Mereana Atatoa-Carr who played centre and wing attack and Maeva Atatoa Carr who played goal defence and wing defence who both played well and stayed calm under pressure.

Mereana Atatoa-Carr at WA for Verdettes Marist Old Girls. Photo / Judy Macdonald

For Waikato Diocesan the starting lineup came out strong and played well. Overall it was a great team effort with the team making good decisions, applying pressure and slowing down the opposition game.

University Premier was also a team without some of its regular players and they were beaten by an energetic and determined St Peters Premier team.

Uni Premier started well to lead by four goals at the end of the first quarter but by half time they were a goal behind with the score being 30 to 29 goals.

The next two quarters were also won by St Peter's with the final quarter quite close.

The final score was 67 goals to 56. This was a good game to watch with neither team giving an inch.

In the remaining games, Nottingham Castle Rangers were dominant from start to finish in their game against Fraser Tech Netball Centre Premier Reserve.

The half time score was 39 goals to 15 and the fulltime score was 81 goals to 26.

FTNC Premier were also strong in their game against Verdettes Marist Premier and they too led from start to finish.

The half time score was 32 goals to 19 and the fulltime score was 62 goals to 28.

Hamilton Girls High Premier had a comfortable win over Iwi Karaearea Premier with the first quarter and second quarters quite close.

The half time score was 21 goals to 13. Hamilton Girls had an awesome second half and they won the game 52 goals to 25.

Next round is the final week of a six week round robin of the two pools of six teams.