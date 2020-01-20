One of Hamilton's busiest intersection will be closed for three weeks for works to upgrade it into a safer pedestrian area, as part of the Vision Zero transformation of Hamilton's CBD.

Hamilton City Council has adopted a Vision Zero target of ending deaths and serious injuries on the city's roads which means the council will design and deliver infrastructure that recognises humans can make mistakes on the road, but they should not pay for it with a life.

Work will begin after the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series. While the intersection is closed, Base Civil will locate and work around a number of underground services, and rebuild the foundations of the road to create a longer lasting and more durable intersection.

This intersection is one of the busiest in Hamilton with up to 35000 vehicle movements, 5000 pedestrian movements and approximately 1000 bus movements every day.

New safety features at the Anglesea St and Bryce St intersection will include a raised platform across the intersection to lower speeds and changing the traffic signal phasing to prioritise the safety of pedestrians."

City Transportation Manager Jason Harrison says in the last five years there have been 23 crashes at this intersection (ranging from non-injury to serious injury), highlighting the importance of these planned safety improvements.

"The number of deaths and serious injuries will decrease when vehicles travel at the speeds appropriate to the conditions. Our wish is for everyone to take personal responsibility for themselves and those around them when moving from here to there, from now into the future."

"Upgraded infrastructure like the Anglesea St and Bryce St intersection can help guide these behaviours to get people home safe," says Mr Harrison.

Access to all businesses in the area will always be maintained, while pedestrian and cycling access around the outskirts of the work site will also be maintained. The intersection will re-open and then be under traffic management until the end of March 2020.

Around the city there are more roadworks underway, with a section of four-lane Cobham Dr, between Howell Ave and Galloway St, temporarily reduced to three lanes. There will be two lanes for Hamilton-bound vehicles and one lane for south-bound. There will also be a speed reduction through the area. The work is the next phase of the Ring Rd – Wairere Dr extension project and the lane will be closed 24 hours seven days a week until September 30.

A section of Masters Ave (Morris Rd to Silverdale Rd) is also closed January 20 to January 22 for the installation of a raised safety platform. A detour will be in place for the duration of the work.