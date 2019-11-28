Christmas is coming to The Meteor with two creative and interactive holiday events — Choir with Benefits and The Improv Show Before Christmas.

Kicking off the Christmas events, local Hamilton talent Brooke Baker will be leading a choir comprised of any and all audience members in Choir with Benefits — Tron City Christmas Sing on December 18.

The Improv Show Before Christmas will be performing on December 19 with six comedians taking the stage led by Ross McLeod and, with the help of audience suggestions, will give a hilarious spin on classic Christmas stories.

These collaborative and festive performances are guaranteed to fill the audience with a sense of community and holiday cheer.

Advertisement

"The holidays are always bringing people together and that is exactly what Choir With Benefits will do," says Meteor staff member Emily Costello.

"It's truly a group of strangers who come together and share in the Christmas spirit by singing carols in an impromptu choir."

Choir with Benefits invites all to accompany them in a carol and celebrate Christmas, no matter what level of singing experience they have.

A free event for all ages, this is a one-of-a-kind, festive, music making and community building experience not to be missed.

"Remember that feeling of having a present under the tree but not knowing what was inside? The Improv Show Before Christmas gives you that feeling on stage." says Ross.

"Will it be an iPhone or will it be socks?"

Gift yourself a night of amusing comedy this holiday season and be a part of The Improv Show Before Christmas.

An entertaining evening of improv for only $10 see local comedians think on the spot and keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Advertisement

Will the show be naughty or nice? That's for audiences to decide.

Choir with Benefits — Tron City Christmas Sing is a free event at The Meteor on December 18 at 7pm.

The Improv Show Before Christmas is December 19 at 7pm with $10 tickets.

For more information on these events and to purchase tickets visit themeteor.co.nz/events/