There is just over a day to go before Hamiltonians find out who will make up the city council for the next three years.

Residents who have not voted yet are urged to get their votes in before the noon cut off tomorrow. It is too late to return your votes via post, but they can still be returned at one of the ballot boxes at libraries around the city, and at the Hamilton City Council building.

Those who did not receive their voting papers can still cast a special vote at one of the community libraries around the city until the cut-off tomorrow, but must enrol today.

Hamilton's voter count as of October 10 stands at 33,175, with over 32 per cent of votes returned.

The city is on track to beat the turnout of last election, which was the lowest of all cities in New Zealand.

It has been a hotly contested mayoralty race again with Paula Southgate, who lost by six votes in the last election to current mayor Andrew King, making a do or die stand for the mayoralty chains.

Both Ms Southgate and Mr King are not contesting a councillor seat, meaning either one, or both could be on their way out.

Four-term councillor Angela O'Leary is also a strong contender for the mayoralty, while 26-year-old Louise Hutt, who is the youngest CEO of an electricity company in New Zealand, has also been pushing strongly for the mayoralty, despite not being invited to several debates.

There will be at least one new councillor in the next term, with Ms Southgate's east ward seat open for the taking, however the rest of the new candidates will be battling to dislodge the current incumbents.

In just over a day, Hamiltonians will know who have been chosen to lead them for the next three years.