Comedy, DJs, Shakespeare, opera and a business-focussed summit are among the diverse range of events offered in this year's Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival, starting on Wednesday 20 February.

The largest annual event on the Hamilton Gardens calendar, the festival is now into its 20th year, showcasing a vibrant range of local, regional and national talent in the picturesque setting of the region's number one visitor attraction.

Tamsin Webb, Hamilton Gardens' Business Development Manager, says the Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival is a key event for the facility, drawing in thousands of city residents and visitors from across the region.

"The festival always generates an excitement and an energy in the gardens," Mrs Webb says. "Organisers go to great lengths to put on a diverse range of shows with wide appeal.

"We know there's a huge amount of work goes into putting the festival together, but it's a tremendous event for the city and the gardens and both Hamilton Gardens and Hamilton City Council are proud sponsors."

This year's festival programme includes familiar favourites Slip of the Tongue performing Shakespeare's Pericles, two takes on the life and times of noted author Katherine Mansfield (after who Hamilton Gardens most recent themed garden was named), a screening of the classic Marilyn Monroe film Some Like it Hot, plus Grooves in the Garden (a retro market featuring various DJs), plus country musician and comedian Wilson Dixon and funnyman-come-broadcaster Ben Hurley.

The events are held in various locations across the expansive Hamilton Gardens site.

Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival Trust Chair Chris Williams says: "I love the festival - the diversity of performances, the colour, the crowds, the families, discovering a brand new piece of work, all in the world-class surroundings. It's the brightest and most vibrant event on our calendar with something for everyone. Go see it!"

For more information on the festival, including details on how to obtain tickets for ticketed events, visit http://hgaf.co.nz