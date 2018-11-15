The engineering design of Te Awa's acclaimed Perry Bridge has won an award from the New Zealand Bridge Industry, just before it is judged in the prestigious international Structural Awards.

Designed by leading New Zealand structural and civil engineering business, Holmes Consulting, and built by Emmetts Civil Construction, New Zealand's first network arch bridge created specifically for pedestrians and cyclists was commended by industry experts at the New Zealand Bridge Industry Awards and won the Small-Medium Structure category.

"We're thrilled to be recognised for pushing the boundaries with our design," Principal, Civil Structures for Holmes, Blair Davidson, said. "As the judges said, it appears simple but was, in fact, a complex design that required a lot of technical expertise to overcome a number of challenges.

"This bridge was also unusual in the degree of community involvement, which has given local people a genuine sense of ownership. It's really rewarding to be a part of a project that impacts in such a positive way on the community."

Advertisement

The judging panel of industry experts said that the innovative structural design and construction of the bridge, which is positioned over the Waikato River as part of The Great River Ride, pushed established industry boundaries. They also applauded the urban design and use of materials, recognised as cost-effective while meeting practical and environmental considerations.

Completed in November last year, Perry Bridge is the longest of only four network arch bridges in New Zealand and has become hugely popular with locals and tourists.

It features mosaic artworks at each end of the bridge, designed by local schools on either side. The bridge is shortlisted in the Pedestrian Bridges, Construction Innovation and Outstanding Value categories at the Institution of Structural Engineering Structural Awards, held this week in London and set a benchmark for the industry.

Past winners include Sydney Opera House, Pompidou Centre in Paris, and Severn Bridge which runs between South East England and South West Wales.