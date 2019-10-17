Whangārei's Ryan Townsend has made history as Northland's second male gymnast selected for an international tour.

Townsend, 15, was chosen as one of seven gymnasts across the country for a New Zealand team to take part in the 2020 Valeri Liukin Tour, which included two competitions in Texas, United States in January.

Although the Whangārei Boys' High School student might not have expected to make the final tour team, Townsend's achievements this year had proven his worth. Just to qualify for selection, Townsend had to hit the coveted score of 70, which he did to win level seven (first senior

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.