For the first time in a decade, male Northland gymnasts will compete at senior level at the New Zealand Gymnastics nationals in October.

Whangārei's Brendan Marais, 14, and Ryan Townsend, 15, will take to the floor, pommel horse, vault, rings, high bar and parallel bars at the nationals at Trusts Arena in Auckland from October 2-5 after they recently qualified for the competition.

Both students of Whangārei Boys' High School, Ryan beat the nationals qualifying score of 63 in June with a 66 at a Northland competition before he scor3ed a coveted 70 to win level seven (first senior level)

