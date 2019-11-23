The Representation Commission is proposing changes to half of New Zealand's electorates - including the Bay of Plenty.

Pahoia, Ōmokoroa and Whakamārama are proposed to move into the Coromandel electorate out from the Bay of Plenty.

Map of the proposed changes to the electoral boundaries. Image / Supplied
This is due to the fact that each electorate needs approximately equal numbers of people to ensure there is equal representation in Parliament.

The commission released its report last week on the proposed boundaries and names of electorates for the next two general elections.

In the report, it states Bay of Plenty electorate at 9.5 per cent above quota must lose population which is

