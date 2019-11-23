On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Coromandel National MP Scott Simpson said it was back to the future for the Coromandel electorate as he said it used to include Ōmokoroa.
"It's an area that traditionally strongly supports the National Party and I can't see that changing no matter what the electoral boundaries are."
Simpson said the boundaries would not impact on the changes National would like to see for State Highway 2 which would run through both electorates if the changes were accepted.
"I'll continue to fight for a new highway. Todd Muller and I aren't giving up on that."
The public was able to have their say before the boundaries were finalised in April 2020.
"Where possible the current boundaries have been retained to minimise the number of people affected by electorate boundary and name changes," Representation Commission chair Judge Craig Thompson said.
"The adjustments in other electorates reflect changes in population since 2014 when the boundaries were last reviewed."
More detail on all the proposed changes is available online and in the Proposed Electorates 2019 report available at libraries, council offices, Electoral Commission offices and Te Puni Kōkiri regional offices.
"We encourage people to have a closer look at the changes and what it means for them.
"The public can make objections on the proposed boundaries and names until 20 December," Judge Thompson said.
There will be a counter-objections period from January 10 to 24, and public hearings will be held in February.
Labour List MP Angie Warren-Clark, who is based in the Bay of Plenty, was approached for comment but did not respond.