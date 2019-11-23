

The Representation Commission is proposing changes to half of New Zealand's electorates - including the Bay of Plenty.

Pahoia, Ōmokoroa and Whakamārama are proposed to move into the Coromandel electorate out from the Bay of Plenty.

Map of the proposed changes to the electoral boundaries. Image / Supplied

This is due to the fact that each electorate needs approximately equal numbers of people to ensure there is equal representation in Parliament.

The commission released its report last week on the proposed boundaries and names of electorates for the next two general elections.

Advertisement

In the report, it states Bay of Plenty electorate at 9.5 per cent above quota must lose population which is proposed to be transferred to Coromandel.

In turn, Coromandel must also lose population which is achieved by moving the area

around Te Aroha into Waikato.

Ōmokoroa could soon be saying goodbye to its Bay of Plenty status as turning into the Coromandel electorate is a proposed change. Photo / File

"Coromandel gains population of 6800 around Omokoroa Beach from Bay of Plenty which must lose population as it is 9.5 per cent over quota," the report states.

"To avoid extending Rotorua's boundary to the coast or splitting Tauranga, a population of 6800 around Omokoroa Beach moves into Coromandel."

No changes are proposed for Rotorua, Tauranga, East Coast or the Māori electorate, Waiariki.

Bay of Plenty National MP Todd Muller said he couldn't help having a sense of sadness when learning of the news as he had been a part of that area for 45 years.

"It is just a line on a map at the end of the day and as long as their representative continues to be available, which I'm sure they will, people won't notice any changes.

"But it is sad to lose an are I have been representing and one that plays a big role in my life."

Advertisement

Coromandel National MP Scott Simpson said it was back to the future for the Coromandel electorate as he said it used to include Ōmokoroa.

"It's an area that traditionally strongly supports the National Party and I can't see that changing no matter what the electoral boundaries are."

Simpson said the boundaries would not impact on the changes National would like to see for State Highway 2 which would run through both electorates if the changes were accepted.

"I'll continue to fight for a new highway. Todd Muller and I aren't giving up on that."

The public was able to have their say before the boundaries were finalised in April 2020.

"Where possible the current boundaries have been retained to minimise the number of people affected by electorate boundary and name changes," Representation Commission chair Judge Craig Thompson said.

"The adjustments in other electorates reflect changes in population since 2014 when the boundaries were last reviewed."

More detail on all the proposed changes is available online and in the Proposed Electorates 2019 report available at libraries, council offices, Electoral Commission offices and Te Puni Kōkiri regional offices.

"We encourage people to have a closer look at the changes and what it means for them.

"The public can make objections on the proposed boundaries and names until 20 December," Judge Thompson said.

There will be a counter-objections period from January 10 to 24, and public hearings will be held in February.

Labour List MP Angie Warren-Clark, who is based in the Bay of Plenty, was approached for comment but did not respond.