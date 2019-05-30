Brent Curnow is hoping for a good night's sleep ahead of this weekend's Kaimai Classic golf tournament.

Curnow is one of the top players in the 128-player field for the 36-hole tournament, where the first round will be at Ōmanu Golf Club on Saturday and the second round at Mount Maunganui Golf Club on Sunday.

Curnow has done his part to prepare but says the amount of rest will depend on his 7-month-old daughter Chloe.

"I will need a good night's sleep, with a 7-month-old baby it is hit or miss. If I don't get a good night's sleep I don't play very well," Curnow says.

Curnow is not hinging his performance completely on the sleeping patterns of the new addition to the family, but does take good form into the tournament. Curnow shot 68 and 69 two weeks ago to win the Men's Open Tournament at Mount Maunganui, his home club, and says he is comfortable playing on both courses.

"I have a good record there [Ōmanu]. I will have to replicate what I did at the Open tournament. It was extremely windy and the greens were fast. In those tough conditions, I think my game is better than most. Mistakes are penalised more and I don't make mistakes in those conditions. I have a lot of experience in big tournaments."

Brent Curnow is heading into this weekend's Kaimai Classic as one of the top players.

Curnow says he likes to play aggressively.

"It has been a good couple of years, I like to dominate from the first hole. I look to birdie the first hole and I play aggressively so other players think I am the guy to beat. If you start conservatively you do make mistakes."

Tournament organiser Ray Horsfall says this weekend will be the 36th running of the tournament.

"Playing two very different courses over the weekend is unique and both are renowned for their quality. They are in very good condition.

"One of the main differences between the two courses is that Ōmanu has a few holes that have drains or water features. We have 33 women playing and six of them on single-figure handicaps and 24 of the 95 men are on single-figure handicaps."

The 36th annual Kaimai Classic:

• 128 entries

• 33 women

• 95 men

• First 18 holes at Ōmanu on Saturday

• Second 18 at Mount Maunganui on Sunday