

Getting stuck into a bit of DIY during the lockdown has earned Far North residents the chance of winning a voucher to spend at their favourite local business.

Barfoot & Thompson Kerikeri are running a series of giveaways to boost the local economy following tough Covid restrictions that have hurt businesses.

The latest is an online competition which asks participants to post photos of their DIY home and garden projects on the company's Facebook page.

The winner was announced yesterday afternoon and won a $150 voucher to spend at the local business of their choice.

Kerikeri resident Bob Bingham was "over the moon" with his win after posting details of several projects created during lockdown.

A decorative chicken house and a solid garden bench, which have since been gifted to his daughter, and a pair of outdoor chairs were among items knocked out during endless hours of free time in March and April.

All the items were made from recycled wood stored in the shed, along with five sections of fencing wood Bingham's son dropped off the day before the country hunkered down.

Bob Bingham's chook house was a winner with his daughter and the local real estate agent. Photo / Supplied

"It was lovely weather, and I was able to spend a lot of time in the garage," he said.

Other residents' DIY projects included an outdoor table made from upcycled rimu roof battens, a refurbished baby's nursery, and a husband who built "his missus" her kit set garden shed with no instructions.

Barfoot & Thompson Kerikeri branch manager Hayden Clarke said his office wanted to do something to support the local economy and the competitions would continue each week for several months.

The branch also ran a "dob in your local lockdown hero" which went to Kerikeri resident Katy Jane Taylor who spent her $150 voucher at local butcher PC Meats.



Clarke said he was proud to be in a community that supports local.

"We really believe in it as well," he said.

Barfoot & Thompson branch manager Hayden Clarke is running competitions to pay it forward to help local businesses. Photo / Supplied

"We wanted to get people confident to go out and spend, and go out have a meal, or spend at the local butcher or the local menswear store rather than shop online.

"We want good people to get the prize but we want money spent through local businesses as well.

"It's a money-go-round and we want to keep places open."

The Kerikeri real estate branch is the latest in a raft of businesses and individuals who have "paid it forward" - often by buying cups of takeaway coffee - to help boost the economy and get people spending.



Bingham said he'd "probably buy some more tools" with the voucher.