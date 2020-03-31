There is no doubt Covid-19 has had a massive impact on the world. The virus has transformed life as we know it but together we can get through this - and we have been. Leah Tebbutt takes a look at what people are doing to make the world a happier place in such an uncertain time.

A burst hot water cylinder can cause all sorts of headaches - especially financial ones - but local plumbers are doing their bit to help ease the pressures that could be faced in a lockdown.

Through wiping callout fees or donating money to charity, Tauranga businesses are doing their bit for their community.

Deemed an essential service , Pāpāmoa Plumbing is helping its customers by wiping their callout fee for the rest of the lockdown period.

Co-owner Bruce McBride said it was a decision made "as soon as we found out we were going into lockdown".

"The business is affected anyway because we can't do our regular plumbing," McBridge said.

"It is a tough time for people. Most people aren't working, meaning the money stops and we just want to do our bit to help."

Bruce McBride (from left) and Andrew Ranger of Papamoa Plumbing are wiping their callout fee for the lockdown period. Photo / Supplied

All jobs on the books from now on have to be deemed an emergency which is an immediate issue that could affect health or wellbeing including a leak in the wall, no hot water or a blocked toilet.

McBride said the team has been busy with emergency calls since the lockdown started.

While certain plumbing issues could be a health hazard, McBride was putting his health at risk just by being out on the job.

"We know we have the PPE [personal protective equipment] gear and we are taking every precaution we can. We are asking customers over the phone if they are feeling unwell or if they have been overseas in the past few weeks.

"We even get them to leave the room while we are in there and ventilate it. We are trying to be really proactive and prepared but it is nerve-wracking you have to admit."

Co-owner of Papamoa Plumbing Andrew Ranger prepared for the job in his PPE gear. Photo / Supplied

Co-owner Andrew Ranger said they were constantly making sure they were going through every step they could to ensure their own safety, which meant "a lot of handwashing".

"We have both been plumbing in this area for 10 years so we are committed to these people.

"Emergency situations do happen, you can't stop a pipe bursting in your wall as we have already seen this week but it's not a time to be making money off people."

Pipe Masters owner Paul Knight is paying it forward to his customers and the Tauranga Women's Refuge. Photo / Supplied

Pipe Masters owner Paul Knight was also supporting the community.

Having 20 staff to pay, with not much work, Knight was thankful the Government recovery package was helping him out.

This was why he decided to pay it forward by offering customers 50 per cent off their bill.

"Everyone is going to be hurting at the moment so why don't we offer a service that helps people."

When he learnt domestic violence cases were expected to rise during the lockdown, he decided he could better his own deal.

"I thought what a horrible situation that is, but maybe there are some people who can afford to pay the full price and maybe they want to help others out."

Customers who do choose to pay the full fee, half will go to the Tauranga Women's Refuge.

Other businesses are also supporting the community. Comvita, based in Paengaroa, have created a discounted care package to help locals stay fit.

The package includes Mānuka Honey, lozenges and Olive Leaf Extract at a price normally reserved for staff only.

Chief executive David Banfield said they wanted to support whānau and communities.

"In these challenging times, we are inspired by the thought of communities supporting and caring for each other and are proud to play our part."

To purchase the care package, add the item to the cart and add the code 'carepacknz'.