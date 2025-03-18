“Brad drove really well. He was really good and thoroughly deserved the title,” Simpson said. “He kept his nose clean most of the night, with consistent results through the heats.”

Second place went to Rotorua’s Keegan Orr (735R) and Stratford’s Tyler Walker (33S) was third.

Palmerston North-based Brad McGee joined Gisborne Speedway Club prior to Christmas for family and friends reasons, and to race as part of the Gisborne Gladiators team.

McGee said it was almost a relief to win.

“I was so close to winning the stockcar grand prix a few months ago, but came up short on the last lap, so winning on Saturday night felt like a bit of redemption,” he said.

“I joined the Gisborne club for family and friends reasons and to do some teams racing, and I’ve really enjoyed my time with the Gladiators.

“We are back out there racing together this weekend at Meeanee.”

Gisborne had three “G” cars in the North Island final, all members of the Gladiators.

Bryce Simpson (98G) was 10th and Lucas Hey (13G) finished further back.

McGee, 28, also drives a superstock with the same race number 96G.

Success in major championships so far this season for Gisborne club drivers include the 2024-25 New Zealand Superstock Grand Prix won by Peter Rees (10G) in January, with sons Asher and Ethan second and third respectively.

Ethan Cook (76G) has 2NZ on his saloon after a great drive in the New Zealand championships in Dunedin in February. He was also third in the NZ grand prix.

Cody Gooch (6G) drove his streetstock to victory in the New Zealand grand prix in that class in Hawke’s Bay around the same time.

Koby Gooch (59G) was third last month in the Ministocks in Paradise, which is regarded as the NZ championship. He represented his country last week in Perth and he and his Kiwi teammates beat the Aussies for the Trans-Tasman Challenge Trophy.

At the North Island superstocks in Gisborne at the start of this month Ethan Rees (127G) won from Josh Prentice (5G) and Asher Rees (126G) was third.

Saloon racer Rodney McIndoe won the South Island saloon car title in Christchurch.

Gisborne club president Sam Hughes said McGee’s victory was great to see.

“It was so good to see Brad join the club and then to produce top results like this,” Hughes said.

“It’s the latest success in what has been a very successful season for the club to date.”