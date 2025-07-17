Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gisborne Boys’ High out of Eastern Premiership, won’t play last three games

By John Gillies
Gisborne Herald·
4 mins to read

Gisborne Boys' High First XI had their most successful Super 8 football tournament since 2017, placing sixth overall. Front row (from left) are Jacob Adams, Euan Cramer, Gavin Derr, Mako Fukushima-Hall, Aiden Armstrong, Korbin Wigglesworth and assistant coach/manager Darren Larkins. Back row: director of football/head coach Sebastian Itman, Kyran Lasenby, Xavier Priestley-Mennie, Connor Evison, Anton Larkins, Matt Hills, Leroy Hill, Nathaniel Fearnley, Oliver McManaway, Kauri Holmes and Jonah Whitley.

Gisborne Boys' High First XI had their most successful Super 8 football tournament since 2017, placing sixth overall. Front row (from left) are Jacob Adams, Euan Cramer, Gavin Derr, Mako Fukushima-Hall, Aiden Armstrong, Korbin Wigglesworth and assistant coach/manager Darren Larkins. Back row: director of football/head coach Sebastian Itman, Kyran Lasenby, Xavier Priestley-Mennie, Connor Evison, Anton Larkins, Matt Hills, Leroy Hill, Nathaniel Fearnley, Oliver McManaway, Kauri Holmes and Jonah Whitley.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A transfer deadline exodus has proved the tipping point for Gisborne Boys’ High School’s foray into outside football.

The team, playing under the High School Old Boys-GBHS banner, will not contest the last three games of their Eastern Premiership programme.

Central Football federation operations manager Donald Piper contacted

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save