The Saturday programme starts with a women’s game at 12.30pm between PGG Wrightson Ngatapa and Gisborne Girls’ High School First XI.

The country side scored six goals against GMC Kowhai last weekend and the goals were shared around the players, showing the depth and variety they have on attack.

The students will need to be well and truly on their guard defensively to stay in it.

Tupara said Girls’ High would put up a good fight.

“But I think Ngatapa will be too strong.”

Reigning women’s champions GMC Green, undefeated this season, take the turf against Lytton Paikea Sports Club Emerre and Hathaway Paikea at 2pm.

“Paikea will take the form they showed in the previous weekend’s result against GMC Kowhai into the game,” Tupara said. “They will want to build on it as we head towards the business end of the season. But I think we can expect the Green Machine to be too strong for them.”

Paikea could take inspiration from having run GMC the closest this year – losing 4-1 in round 1.

The men hit the turf after that clash, with Gisborne Boys’ High School First XI taking on Waituhi at 3.30pm.

Boys’ High are looking to consolidate second spot on the table.

“The students will want to continue building towards the finals and will look to build on the fine form they have been showing,” Tupara said.

Waituhi will need to quell an on-fire Ollie Egan, although at full strength, Boys’ High have several others more than capable of finding the back of the net.

Heading into the weekend, YMP have nine second-round points banked, Boys’ High are on six, LPSC LOB Traktion six, Waituhi three and the Masters zero.

In the women’s competition, GMC Green are on nine, Paikea seven, Ngatapa four, Girls’ High one and GMC Kowhai one.

GMC Kowhai and Traktion have byes this weekend.