The winners of the BIZminton competitive and social leagues were decided recently. Another round of the social badminton competition starts next week.

Kents won all their ties to take out the competitive grade of BIZminton 2025, the mercantile league run by Badminton Eastland.

Versatile Pinoy were second on countback from MakeShiftTeam. Both teams won two of their four ties.

Ballerinas Cappuccinos won the social grade of the competition, with Riversun Racquets a close second.

Sweat Newbies placed third after tight matches with both Ballerinas Cappuccinos and Riversun Racquets in previous weeks.

Draws on the final night reflected the close results over the five weeks of the social competition.