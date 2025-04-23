An air shot and a quadruple bogey didn’t stop Andy Putnam from charging to victory in the division 2 men’s Stableford on Sunday.

Putnam had five pars in six holes en route to 87-20-67, for 42 points – his best round at the Bay since an 85 on October 27 last year.

Former King of the Coast champion Allan White won division 1 with 81-11-70, for 39, but the round of the day belonged to Dudley Meadows, who did not enter the competition but pocketed $50 in the “Sunday School” haggle for his 74-9-65, for 43.

It was “Duds”’ best round since his famous 73 off the championship tees during the afternoon qualifying round of the 2022 Poverty Open – 21 shots lower than his morning effort.

TUESDAY – Gisborne East Coast Veterans’ Stableford: B. Morrissey 39, C. Dean 38, J. Aitcheson 36, R. Murphy 36, R. Chalmers 36, J. Holmes 35, N. Jenkins 35.

SUNDAY – Men’s Stableford, division 1: A. White 39, M. McMenamin 38, P. Anderson 38.

Division 2: A. Putnam 42, B. Talbot 38, L. Hewson 38.

Twos: A. White, S. Andreassen, P. Anderson.

Approach: S. Andreassen.

SATURDAY – Men’s Stableford, division 1: J. Situ 37, K. Marshall 36, D. Patumaka 36.

Division 2: Blue Toa 39, K. Love 36, J. Finch 34.

Twos: D. Patumaka, C. Dean.

Approach: R. Chalmers.

THURSDAY (April 17) – Men’s Stableford: G. Udall 36, N. Mackie 30, M. Thomas 30.

Twos: N. Mackie.

Approach: G. Clapham.

Patutahi

The eagles flew for Patutahi’s No 1 golfer on Synday.

Reigning senior men’s club champion Hukanui Brown did not feature in the Stableford competition, but his round of 72 resembled scenes from Diehard the movie as he mixed two eagle twos – on the third and fifth holes – with a triple bogey.

Club president Tony Green won the division 1 competition with his best round of the year – 78-12-66, for 40 points – subsequently sending a warning to his opponent at the Endeavour men’s interclub pennants at Tolaga Bay this Saturday.

Steven Fookes went one better, 86-21-65, for 41, to win division 2, while Kennedy Sarich collected the women’s honours with 91-21-70, for 38.

Manor Park Sanctuary member Win Van Der Velde won the Easter Monday men’s Stableford with 80-14-66, for 40.

With the Terry Rutene Memorial Easter matchplay tournament at Waikohu postponed, Terry Reeves got his golfing fix at the ‘Tahi and was second with 72-5-67, for 39.

MONDAY – Voucher day, men’s Stableford: W. Van Der Velde 40, T. Reeves 39, R. Mottart 39, D. Russell 39, Beau Toa 37.

Women’s Stableford: S. Robertson 34.

SUNDAY – Men’s Stableford, division 1: T. Green 40, W. Brown 37, L. Anania 37, D. Pohatu 36, A. Nimmo 36, S. Toa 35.

Division 2: S. Fookes 41, K. Jones 37, L. Bates 37, Sel Skudder 36, J. Tietjen 36.

Women’s Stableford: K. Sarich 38.

Twos: H. Brown (eagles on 3 and 5), T. Green, S. Fookes, S. Skudder.

Jackpot: S. Fookes, H. Brown.

FRIDAY - Meat pack nine-hole Stableford, division 1: H, Harris 19, S. Toa 19, A. Hindmarsh 19, D. Dodgshun 19, T. Green 19.

Division 2: D. Somerton 22, C. Newman 20.