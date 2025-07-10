“That will make them dangerous, and Traktion will have to be right on their game,” Tupara said.

Waituhi play LPSC Resene Masters at 2pm in the second men’s game.

“Masters had a great afternoon in scoring four goals against Boys’ High [last Saturday] and they would love to secure their first of the season against Waituhi.

“But although Waituhi have struggled a bit this season, if they can put out a full-strength team, they should pip the Masters by one or two goals.”

The men’s table has defending champions Laidlaw YMP on top on 9 points for round 2, LPSC Traktion are on 6, Boys High 3, and the Masters and Waituhi 0.

Reigning champs GMC Green should take maximum points against Gisborne Girls’ High School in their women’s clash at 3.30pm.

“GMC will be too strong for the young girls, I suspect,” Tupara said. “They will want to build on the form they have shown us already this year.

“The girls will need to put in a big effort to stand any chance against them.”

The final game of the day pits PGG Wrightson Ngatapa against GMC Kowhai at 5pm.

“Ngatapa will want to get back into the winners’ circle after last weekend [a 5-0 loss to GMC Green]. But Kowhai show us every week they are not an easy team to beat.

“Ngatapa will need to be wary and finish off their chances.”

So far in round 2, the women’s table has LPSC Emerre and Hathaway Paikea on 7 points, GMC Green 6, and PGG Wrightson Ngatapa, Girls’ High and GMC Kowhai all on 1 point apiece.

Paikea and YMP men have byes this weekend.