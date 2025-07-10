Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport

Gisborne Boys’ High v LOB clash could be a cracker in Poverty Bay hockey

By
General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

The defensive end of Waituhi will look to shut the Masters out in their match tomorrow. Carlos Babbington, Matt Pepere, Lauchlan Vause, Graham Edwards and George Whitehead are pictured in penalty corner action in a match from 2024. Photo / Paul Rickard

The defensive end of Waituhi will look to shut the Masters out in their match tomorrow. Carlos Babbington, Matt Pepere, Lauchlan Vause, Graham Edwards and George Whitehead are pictured in penalty corner action in a match from 2024. Photo / Paul Rickard

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The points hunt continues in Poverty Bay club hockey on Saturday when Gisborne Boys’ High First XI and LOB Traktion go head to head in what looks set to be the game of the weekend.

Boys’ High and Lytton Paikea Sports Club LOB Traktion take to the Hain Farming Turf

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport