He was newly married and working for first-class referee and former East Coast second five-eighth Dave Hooper.

Barwick has gone on to serve as president and vice-president of the Poverty Bay Rugby Referees Association and is the current president.

Barwick also served as the referee appointments officer from 2005 to 2017 and took up the role again this season.

Hooper and another former first-class referee and ex-PBRFU chairman Malcolm MacLean informed Barwick of his life membership.

He was stunned.

“I aways thought you got life membership around 80.”

Veteran referee Fred Barwick keeps up with the play while running the line in a game between Pirates and YMP. Photo / Paul Rickard

As a life member of the Poverty Bay Rugby Referees Association, he did not expect to receive the same honour from the union.

He follows Hooper and MacLean as a life member of both rugby organisations.

So what is it about refereeing and what has motivated him to have kept blowing the whistle for so long?

Barwick, now in his mid-60s, said there was a lot of camaraderie in refereeing and it was a joy to watch the “different tiers” of players coming through.

“I played (against) Richard Owen (Old Boys and Poverty Bay fullback) and his two boys have come through. It’s good to see kids getting out on the rugby field and giving it a crack.”

Barwick temporarily gave refereeing away at the age of 45 after he was brutally assaulted by a Premier Grade player in 2003.

He suffered lacerations to his left eye socket, a broken nose and received six stitches to his bottom lip after being punched.

The player was sentenced in the district court to five months’ jail for the assault and the union banned him for 10 years.

Barwick said he was away from the game for a year.

“I’m a farmer - old school. A couple of mates said ‘come on Fred, get back on the bloody horse’.”

Barwick returned to refereeing, but admitted he was initially apprehensive.

“There was a lot of support from the players.”

Referee Fred Barwick keesp a close eye on play in a match between High School Old Boys and Horouta many years ago. Barwick, who is now in his mid-60s, says he has no plans to retire and will be back next season. Photo / Paul Rickard

Barwick has no plans to retire and will be back next season.

“I’ll carry on – definitely. I thank the community for their support.”

PBRFU chairman Hayden Swann said Barwick breathed community service and had been a dedicated referee and supporter of the union for four decades.

“Referees are so important to our rugby community fabric and Fred has been here through thick and thin, especially supporting those coming in behind.

“Fred is the true epitome of a PBRFU life member.”