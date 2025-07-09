Rugby devotee and long-time referee Fred Barwick won’t be at the Poverty Bay Premier club rugby final on Saturday.
The latest life member of Poverty Bay Rugby Football Union (PBRFU) will instead be officiating the Senior 1 final between Nūhaka and Wairoa at Nūhaka.
Barwick has no complaints. He isthe union’s referee appointments officer and told the Gisborne Herald the Senior 1 final would be a good match. Last week he was the assistant referee for the YMP v OBM Premier semifinal.
The Motu farmer - like Albie Gibson, who was also made a life member of the union at its recent AGM - is a long-serving and loyal servant of rugby and remains passionate about the game.
Barwick started refereeing at schoolboy level in 1986 while playing for High School Old Boys.