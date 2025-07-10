They were speedy through the court and timed their movements well - the whole team working together.

Midcourters Mere Mangu, Clare Houkamau and Saige Brown worked as a unit and delivered some excellent passes into the goal circle, where shooter Nevaeh Smith finished off.

The speed of the students’ play pressured Waikohu into making errors, and GGHS were quick to capitalise.

Both teams made changes, but Girls’ High were determined throughout and were rewarded with a comprehensive win, denying Waikohu a bonus point (for losing by five goals or fewer).

Wednesday’s second game at the Y, which kicked off round 2, saw Turanga FM YMP beat Old Girls Whāngārā 50-34.

YMP led all the way - 11-10, 24-18 and 36-25 at each of the breaks.

They moved quickly in and around the goal circle, especially Ata Mangu and Te Awa Clendon, who delivered some great ball into their shooters.

At the other end, defenders Bronya McMenamin and Keasi Williams-Fonohema were strong, forcing OG Whāngārā to reset often and work extra hard to get the ball to their shooters.

This pressure created turnovers, and the ball was delivered slickly through the court for YMP’s shooters to finish off.

YMP’s win lifted them to the top of the table on 22 points with Waikohu second on 20 points on goal difference from Taste One HSOG. Girls’ High are on 16, Horouta Gold 10, Whāngārā Old Girls 4 and Old Girls Whāngārā 0.

Saturday’s Premier games in the YMCA start with GGHS Snr A up against Horouta Gold at 9am.

The last time these two teams met, GGHS won by one goal in a game that went almost goal for goal for the full hour.

Expect another close contest as both teams have their eyes on a top-four spot.

HSOG and Whāngārā Old Girls take the court at 11am.

It was a competitive game when these two teams met a couple of weeks ago. HSOG had a strong third quarter to surge to a 14-goal lead. However, Whāngārā tidied up their play and were able to reduce the deficit to eight.

If Whāngārā field their top team, this could be a close contest.

Other senior grades and the secondary and intermediate grades resume at the Girls’ High courts from 9am to 2.45pm.