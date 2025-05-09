Gray’s appointment is a case of one leftie out, another in, with Zach Rolls heading off on an OE.

The Awapuni Links quartet will also feature the entry of prolific Poverty Bay-East Coast title winner Waka Donnelly into the matchplay fray.

Working for LeaderBrand across the road from the Poverty Bay has allowed Donnelly to work diligently on his game - a record-equalling eighth Poverty Bay Open crown at the top of his “to do” list this year - and he has history at Tolaga Bay in the honours-board form of two King of the Coast Open triumphs albeit before the turn of the century.

An in-form Pete Anderson will be at No 1 and co-captain Hayden Keast - unbeaten in the series so far - No 4 for a PB side who will need to be near the peak of their form as they face reigning champions and 2025 points leaders Patutahi (1) in the morning round.

‘Tahi (1) are on 27 points, three ahead of Electrinet Park (1), followed by Poverty Bay and Te Puia Hot Springs on 21. There is daylight back to Waikohu on 12, Tolaga Bay 9, Park (2) 8 and Patutahi (2) 6.

The champs will be without Dwayne Russell’s services on Saturday. He has posted three Ws (wins) and an H (half) so far, so his replacement Jace Brown has Shaq-sized shoes to fill.

YMP Premier rugby team’s loss will again be ‘Tahi’s gain, with YMP captain Shayde Skudder playing both rounds. Eddie Brown, on a four-from-four run this year, and younger brother Hukanui only add to their firepower.

Patutahi (1) are set to be co-stars in two delectable sub-plots. Following their PB duel, they head into what could be a Game of Thrones-like afternoon battle with Park (1).

The Park will have its usual quality suspects in Dan Collier, Anaru Reedy and Brad Reynolds, but Matt Henwood has replaced Pete Stewart, who will be birdie-hunting for Park (2), alongside Bailey Matoe, Sel Peneha and Anthony Pahina.

Saturday is the best possible stage for Tolaga Bay to make a significant move.

To have any chance of qualifying for the top-four semifinals, Bruce Yates, Taine Lincoln, William Aupouri and Tim Adamson must convert all their home knowledge to position-climbing points in tussles with Waikohu and Park (2).

Waikohu face a similar scenario. The “Sollies” - David Solomann and son Glenn - will again traverse the long and winding road from Auckland all the way up SH35 to represent their adopted country course, backed up by Terry Reeves and Mike Christophers.

Te Puia Hot Springs will be minus another four-from-four conqueror, Jason Devery, in their morning clash with Waikohu, but he will be back in the afternoon hungry to take down Donnelly, who started his golfing career at the Springs many moons ago.

Patutahi (2)’s flag will be flown by Regan Hindmarsh, Lyall Anania, Dean Pohatu and Hamish Harris. It will be all on in their bottom-of-the-table morning scrap with Park (2).

Saturday also features round 3 of the Endeavour men’s interclub handicap pennants at Patutahi Golf Club.