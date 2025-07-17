Waikohu led all the way in the first of the Premier games at the Y on Wednesday - 18-4 at the first break, 33-13 at halftime and 46-22 heading into the final quarter.

Players worked together well, moving the ball quickly in to their shooters. Their “invisible links” were an advantage, giving them many options throughout the court.

The defending champions made several changes, but the bench players were just as strong as the starters and were able to build on their lead through each quarter.

OG Whāngārā produced some good passages of play, but did not flow as well as they would have wanted.

The later game was a goalfest from YMP who were in top gear from the opening whistle.

They rattled up a 19-10 first-quarter advantage, were 34-19 ahead at halftime and 52-25 in front at the third-quarter rest.

YMP were tight on defence and zippy in attack. They displayed good timing to collect the pass on the run and move it on just as quickly.

They once again effectively used the high lob into shooter Paku-Jane Skudder, who held her position well and moved at the last second to collect the pass.

Goal attack Te Huinga Karauria also played well by working in and around the goal circle, pulling defenders away and giving YMP’s attackers the space to lob into Skudder.

Whāngārā had some impressive passages of play and showed good timing to pop out to collect and deliver passes, but YMP were strong on defence and stopped a lot of that flow.

Midcourter Seany Broderick impressed for Whāngārā. She was tight on defence, fast on attack when a turnover had been created, and was consistently available at the transverse line for a back-up pass if needed.

Only one Premier game is being held in the Y on Saturday, but there will also be three Premier Reserve clashes.

Third-placed High School Old Girls play fifth-placed Horouta Gold at 10.15am.

It was a competitive game the last time these two teams met, with HSOG winning by nine.

With Horouta hungry to secure more wins in their bid to make the top four and HSOG keen to make an impact in their Premier Grade return, this could be another close contest.

Premier Reserve games in the Y start at 9am with Gisborne Glass Ngatapa playing Waikohu P2.

YMP Masters meet Horouta Rangitira at noon and Brendan Fry Builder Sportsfit take on Aorangi Contracting HSOG at 1pm.

