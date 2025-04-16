Advertisement
Hoepo wins battle of brothers in Gisborne East Coast centre champ of champs singles

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Kahutia Bowling Club's July Hoepo (right) defeated elder brother Don Williams (Tolaga Bay) in the final of the Gisborne-East Coast centre champion of champions men's singles.

Brothers contested the final of the Bowls Gisborne-East Coast centre champion of champions men’s singles tournament.

July Hoepo of Kahutia Bowling Club beat elder brother Don Williams of the Tolaga Bay club 21-18 to earn the right to play in the national champion of champions men’s singles in Auckland in July.

In the semifinal, Hoepo had convincingly beaten Poverty Bay club bowler Jack Clark, who had won a hard-fought first-round match against one of Hawke’s Bay’s top bowlers, Murray Glassey, who is representing Wairoa this season.

Williams prevailed in a good tussle with Te Karaka’s David File to secure his spot in the final.

Wairoa club bowler Jo Wroe (left) beat Tolaga Bay bowler Clara Taingahue in the final of the Gisborne-East Coast centre champion of champions women's singles.
Jo Wroe of Wairoa Bowling Club won the centre champion of champions women’s singles.

In the final she had a 21-10 victory over Tolaga Bay’s Clara Taingahue, who has returned to the green after an injury-enforced break lasting years.

The win means Wroe is eligible to play in the national champion of champions women’s singles in Auckland in July.

In the first round of the senior women’s section, Marie Wright (Te Karaka) started well but Gisborne club’s Tanya Harrison came back strongly to win the match.

Junior bowlers Taingahue (Tolaga Bay) and Karen Pinn (Poverty Bay) met in the first round. Taingahue won 21-16 and then beat Harrison to secure her spot in the final.

Dayvinia Mills (Kahutia) and Wroe (Wairoa) got through the first round by virtue of a bye. Wroe won their match 21-20.

