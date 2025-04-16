Kahutia Bowling Club's July Hoepo (right) defeated elder brother Don Williams (Tolaga Bay) in the final of the Gisborne-East Coast centre champion of champions men's singles.

Kahutia Bowling Club's July Hoepo (right) defeated elder brother Don Williams (Tolaga Bay) in the final of the Gisborne-East Coast centre champion of champions men's singles.

Brothers contested the final of the Bowls Gisborne-East Coast centre champion of champions men’s singles tournament.

July Hoepo of Kahutia Bowling Club beat elder brother Don Williams of the Tolaga Bay club 21-18 to earn the right to play in the national champion of champions men’s singles in Auckland in July.

In the semifinal, Hoepo had convincingly beaten Poverty Bay club bowler Jack Clark, who had won a hard-fought first-round match against one of Hawke’s Bay’s top bowlers, Murray Glassey, who is representing Wairoa this season.

Williams prevailed in a good tussle with Te Karaka’s David File to secure his spot in the final.