Karen Pinn and July Hoepo with the Evelyn Mills Trophy presented by Trevor Mills. The pair won the mixed pairs title at Poverty Bay Bowling Club.
Lawn bowlers July Hoepo and Karen Pinn have added two titles to their collections - winning Kahuitia club championship open triples crowns and combining forces to clinch the Val Smith 2-4-2 mixed pairs honours.
The Colvins Communications Ltd and Ryman Lifestyle Village-sponsored Val Smith tournament was played at Poverty Bay in hot conditions - a cooling breeze welcomed over the two days.
A new format saw the 16 teams split into top and bottom eights after Saturday play.
The top eight (divided into two sections) played for the Evelyn Mills Trophy while the other eight (also in two sections) battled it out for the plate.
Sunday saw all teams play three rounds and the winners from each section advance to the finals.
Pinn delivered her last bowl with a bit of weight to push Hoepo’s bowl closer to the jack for a 7-4 advantage going into the final end.
Gerry and Jessie held three on the head only for Hoepo to draw his last bowl brilliantly for the shot and an 8-4 victory.
In the plate section, Anita and George Vaotuua defeated Jeff Davis and Win Baker in a hotly contested final appreciated by an enthusiastic crowd.
Thanks went to match controller Steve Berezowski for introducing a new format enjoyed by all, umpire Dawne Abraham, club volunteers, kitchen helpers, bar staff, greens people and others who helped make it a tremendous success.
The Evelyn Mills Trophy was presented by Trevor Mills, who also talked about the history of the event.
Three men’s teams battled it out for Kahutia’s club championship open triples on a scorching hot day.
Hoepo (skip), Leighton Shanks and Willy Murray won from Puna McRoberts (s), Joe Wimutu and Ray Young.
Glenys Whiteman (s), Dayvinia Mills and Pinn won the open women’s title by default as there was no opposition.
The junior championship was completed on Saturday. Two teams took on what was a new format of two games comprising two sets of five ends, with a tie-breaker end if required.
Family team Kyle (s), Geoff and Liam Pinn won the first game 2-0 over Salvie Rickard (Skip), Barry Shirley and Coral Dunn.