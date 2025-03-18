The Evelyn Mills Trophy final featured Hoepo and Pinn against Jessie Davis-Law and Gerry Kora.

Jessie Davis-Law and Gerry Kora were runners-up for the Evelyn Mills Trophy after getting to the final of the 16-pair tournament at Poverty Bay Bowling Club.

It was a nail-biting game with neither side giving an inch and some superb bowls played.

On the second-to-last end, Hoepo and Pinn led 6-4 but Kora held shot with Hoepo’s bowl second shot.

Pinn delivered her last bowl with a bit of weight to push Hoepo’s bowl closer to the jack for a 7-4 advantage going into the final end.

Gerry and Jessie held three on the head only for Hoepo to draw his last bowl brilliantly for the shot and an 8-4 victory.

In the plate section, Anita and George Vaotuua defeated Jeff Davis and Win Baker in a hotly contested final appreciated by an enthusiastic crowd.

Thanks went to match controller Steve Berezowski for introducing a new format enjoyed by all, umpire Dawne Abraham, club volunteers, kitchen helpers, bar staff, greens people and others who helped make it a tremendous success.

The Evelyn Mills Trophy was presented by Trevor Mills, who also talked about the history of the event.

Three men’s teams battled it out for Kahutia’s club championship open triples on a scorching hot day.

Hoepo (skip), Leighton Shanks and Willy Murray won from Puna McRoberts (s), Joe Wimutu and Ray Young.

Glenys Whiteman (s), Dayvinia Mills and Pinn won the open women’s title by default as there was no opposition.

The Kahuitia club championship women's open triples winners (from left) Glenys Whiteman, Karen Pinn and Dayvinia Mills.

The junior championship was completed on Saturday. Two teams took on what was a new format of two games comprising two sets of five ends, with a tie-breaker end if required.

Family team Kyle (s), Geoff and Liam Pinn won the first game 2-0 over Salvie Rickard (Skip), Barry Shirley and Coral Dunn.

Kahutia's club championship junior triples champions Liam, Geoff and Kyle Pinn.

Rickard’s crew played some great bowls in the second game, but the Pinns came through to win it and the title with two lives intact.

The Rickard triple played well and never gave up.