YMP outgunned Traktion 5-0 in round 1.

The day’s play begins at 12.30pm when PGG Wrightson Ngatapa come up against the unbeaten GMC Green in the women’s competition.

“GMC should be too strong, but I am sure Ngatapa will make a game of it,” Tupara said. “This will be the game of the round for the women.”

For Ngatapa to have any chance of an upset win, they would probably need to score early and build and maintain momentum, he said.

“The Green Machine will wear them down otherwise.”

In the second women’s game, GMC Kowhai face Emerre and Hathaway Insurance LPSC Paikea at 2pm.

Tupara said there had been a few close games between these two teams over the years “and I reckon today might be no different”.

“But Paikea have been improving lots and I think they will be too much to handle for Kowhai.”

Paikea won their round 1 encounter 3-0.

“Again, if the Kowhai side can score early and back their defence, they could be in with a chance.”

The 3.30pm match pits Gisborne Boys’ High School First XI against LPSC Resene Masters.

As they were in their 7-2 loss to YMP last Saturday, Boys’ High will be missing several players in the midst of the school holidays.

A repeat of their 18-1 demolition of the Masters in round 1 is unlikely, but the students should still be too strong.

“The students have a lethal attack [led by the competition’s leading scorer Ollie Egan] and they will want to capitalise fully on their skills and rack up a big score,” Tupara said.