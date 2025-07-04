Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport

Ngati Porou East Coast club rugby semifinals on Saturday

By Ben O'Brien-Leaf
Gisborne Herald·
4 mins to read

Ngati Porou East Coast flanker Richard Green is lifted high in the lineout. He is set to play a vital role in that facet of the game for Waiapu in their NPEC men's club rugby semifinal against TVC on Saturday. Photo / Paul Rickard

Ngati Porou East Coast flanker Richard Green is lifted high in the lineout. He is set to play a vital role in that facet of the game for Waiapu in their NPEC men's club rugby semifinal against TVC on Saturday. Photo / Paul Rickard

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Heke-o-Te-Rangi Blackbee Contractors Ngāti Porou East Coast men’s club rugby semifinals, Saturday

1 v 4, 2pm: At Te Kura Mana Māori o Whangaparāoa, Cape Runaway, Tihirau Victory Club v Ūawa (referee Matt Richards, assistants Jimmy Green, Joe Coleman)

2 v 3, 2.30pm: Kawakawa Mai Tawhiti, Hicks Bay, Tokararangi v Waiapu

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport