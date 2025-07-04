It was run by Sari and Eve Weston, professional water polo players in Hungary, with the assistance of locals Diego and Sammy Castaño.

Half of the participants have attended the club’s regular Sunday flippa ball sessions, while the others were taking their first plunge into the sport.

Sari was impressed by what he saw.

“The kids were keen to learn, were respectful and demonstrated a lot of natural talent. I’m excited for the future of water polo in Tairāwhiti,” he said.

He believed the potential was “limitless” for the young athletes.

“There is nothing stopping these kids travelling the world playing this sport when they are older.”

Weston said Gisborne offered “unique advantages” for aquatic sports development.

“The kids growing up in Gizzy are extremely lucky to be surrounded by water, with the sea so accessible and good pools,” she said. “The fact that we could get them along to intertwine water safety and water polo was really cool.

“I grew up doing surf lifesaving and the two sports immensely complement each other. I would love to see more people from the renowned surf clubs in Gisborne getting involved with water polo.”

Sari and Weston said the camp represented “a significant milestone for water polo development in the region, combining international expertise with local knowledge to nurture the next generation of aquatic athletes in Tairāwhiti”.

Tairāwhiti Water Polo Club will continue its 2pm Sunday sessions from July 27 to August 31.