On Saturday, Tapuae are at home to Enterprise Cars OBM while Kevin Hollis Glass Turanga Pirates have a potentially meaty meeting with YMP at the Oval.
Ngātapa are a proud bunch and their heavy loss to HSOB on March 29 stunned all present.
The Green and Whites’ captain Jack Twigley made no excuses. He and his side simply vowed then and there to do better and they did with a 37-5 win over Pirates in their next outing.
Prior to kickoff on Friday, a moment of silence will be observed by HSOB and Ngatapa for the passing of two prominent names in local sport – former Gisborne Boys’ High School teacher, Poverty Bay Rugby Referees’ Association life member and manager of the 1994 world secondary school champion Gisborne Boys’ High School First XV side Steve Williams, and HSOB old boy and surf lifesaving great Rocky Hall.
Williams will also be acknowledged at the GBHS First XV match against Feilding High on Saturday.
Earthworks Solutions High School Old Boys, 1-22: Franco Ludwig, Matekairoa McGuire, Jody Tuhaka, Nelson Moran, Leslie Hills, Selisio Palusa, Ryan Jones, Zane Boyle, George Halley (c), Cohen Lofler, Te-Reimana Gray, Rylan Tuwairua-Brown, Hayden Walters-Stuart, Bryan Howard, Matthew Proffit. Res: Codey Ellis, Tevita Kavai, Xayvier Tamanui-Kingi, Petelo Palusa, Sione Tamale, Xavier Tuapawa, Puhi Tau.
Larsawn Ngātapa, 1-22: Atonio Walker-Leawere, Ihaia Kerr, Semisi Akana/Campbell Chrisp, Jack Twigley (c), Latrell Walker, Hamish Chrisp, Jock Dodgshun, Jack Fuller, Willie Short, Rian Norton, Mosese Bulicakau, Te Pirihi Puke-Riki, Jack Hamilton, Jonathan Taylor/Joeli Ragoneliwa, Pat Brennan. Res: Ben Johnson, Semisi Akana/Campbell Chrisp/Leon Kerr, Alex Chrisp, Ben Robertson, Fasi Lauti, Angus McKenzie/Michael Livingston, Tim Haldane.