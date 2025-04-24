OBM's Rikki Terekia on the charge against Pirates in Poverty Bay Premier club rugby. OBM are on the road to face defending champions Tapuae on Saturday. Photo / Paul Rickard

High School Old Boys versus Ngātapa should be a beauty.

Earthworks Solutions HSOB have experienced incredible highs and lows in recent weeks – a 43-0 win against Larsawn Ngātapa in the Blue and Whites’ centenary match, 16-point loss to defending champions Kahu Scaffolding Tapuae in the opening day of Poverty Bay Premier grade club rugby, and a character-building, hard-fought defeat by East Coast Farm Vets YMP in week 2.

YMP came from behind to win 41-22 to retain the Richard Bruce Memorial Trophy on Barry Park 2.

On Friday at the Oval, HSOB will have another prize to chase – the Bruce Harvey Memorial Cup.

All of the Premier games in Te Pae Hākari Poverty Bay club rugby on Friday and Saturday kick off at 2.45pm.