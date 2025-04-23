Advertisement
Gisborne East Coast champion of champions triples decided

Gisborne East Coast centre champion of champions women's triples winners (from left) Dayvinia Mills, Karen Pinn and skip Glenys Whiteman, of Kahutia Bowling Club.

Senior champion of champions triples for the Gisborne-East Coast centre were decided on the Wairoa Bowling Club greens.

The Kahutia team of Glenys Whiteman (skip), Dayvinia Mills, and Karen Pinn won the open women’s triples.

Te Karaka’s combination of David File (s), Steve Goldsbury, and Paddy Stewart won the open men’s title.

Whiteman’s team had a bye first up, then beat Tolaga Bay’s Krystel Williams (s), Olivia Scott, and Usshahni Kopua 30-9.

They defeated Wairoa’s Glenda Kapene (s), Jo Sturmey, and Jo Wroe 21-9 in the final.

Kapene and her team beat Gisborne’s Tanya Harrison (s), Ginny Sherriff, and Libby Clay in their semifinal.

Centre champion of champions men's triples winners (from left) skip David File, Paddy Stewart and Steve Goldsbury.
File’s team had a good win in the final against Peter Mitchell (s), George Tamihana, and Lucan Taingahue of Tolaga Bay.

However, the File trio needed extra ends to beat July Hoepo (s), Leighton Shanks, and Willy Murray of Kahutia in the first round and Murray Glassey (s), Graham Fitzpatrick, and Vern Withey of Wairoa in the second.

The GEC men’s and women’s champions qualified for the national champion of champions triples in Auckland from August 22 to 24.

Centre champion of champions junior triples winners (from left) Liam Pinn, his father Geoff and brother Kyle (skip), of Kahutia Bowling Club.
The junior champ of champs triples tournament was held at Gisborne Bowling Club.

Brothers Kyle (s) and Liam Pinn and father Geoff, of Kahutia, emerged the winners.

The Pinns had good wins against Marty Hayes (s), Greg Flett and Debdyn Beauchamp of Te Karaka, and Peter Hughes (s), Malachi Taingahue, and Shane Smiler of Tolaga Bay.

But they had to dig deep in the final to beat Helen Hunt (s), Craig Smith, and Brendan Reavey of Poverty Bowling in a tiebreaker.

