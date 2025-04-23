Gisborne East Coast centre champion of champions women's triples winners (from left) Dayvinia Mills, Karen Pinn and skip Glenys Whiteman, of Kahutia Bowling Club.

23 Apr, 2025 07:00 AM 2 mins to read

Senior champion of champions triples for the Gisborne-East Coast centre were decided on the Wairoa Bowling Club greens.

The Kahutia team of Glenys Whiteman (skip), Dayvinia Mills, and Karen Pinn won the open women’s triples.

Te Karaka’s combination of David File (s), Steve Goldsbury, and Paddy Stewart won the open men’s title.

Whiteman’s team had a bye first up, then beat Tolaga Bay’s Krystel Williams (s), Olivia Scott, and Usshahni Kopua 30-9.

They defeated Wairoa’s Glenda Kapene (s), Jo Sturmey, and Jo Wroe 21-9 in the final.