Matthew Foster has continued his winning roll on the mats, combining with grandmother Kaye Easton to win the Poverty Bay East Coast indoor bowls centre mixed pairs last weekend.

The Foster-Easton combo defeated brother and sister Adam and Rachael Rickard 12-4 in the final at the Cossie Club on Sunday.

It followed title-winning performances from both the previous weekend in the men’s and women’s centre pairs.

Eleven teams took part in the Carpet Court mixed pairs and by the end of the preliminary rounds, four teams qualified for post-section play.

Six of those eight bowlers were under 22, reflecting the depth and strength of Poverty Bay East Coast’s young brigade.