Big Tairāwhiti contingent to paddle at nationals

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

The national long distance waka ama nationals in Gisborne last year (pictured) were a spectacle. From Thursday on Porirua Harbour in Wellington around 150 paddlers from here will contest this year's event.

More than 150 paddlers from Tairāwhiti will be in action from Thursday on Porirua Harbour in Wellington at the 2025 Waka Ama Long Distance Nationals.

They will join about 900 others from around New Zealand.

The championships, which were held on Turanganui-a-Kiwa/Poverty Bay last year, run from Thursday to Sunday.

Hoe Tonga Pacifica Waka Ama Association, in association with Waka Ama NZ, will host the event at Ngāti Toa Domain, with racing taking place on the waters of Pari-ā-Rua (Porirua).

The event officially opens with a pōwhiri at Ngāti Toa Domain at 8am Thursday.

“We will welcome 1050 paddlers from 59 clubs from all across Aotearoa, with racing starting on Thursday,” Waka Ama NZ chief executive Lara Collins said.

“Paddlers will take to the waters and compete on a circuit race course completing distances of 8km, 16km, or 24km, depending on their respective divisions. The event includes paddlers from J16 up to Master 75, inclusive of adaptive paddlers.

“We are looking forward to hosting this event with the Hoe Tonga Region in Porirua and having our waka ama whānau join us at this awesome location,” Collins said.

“Our long distance nationals changes location annually, offering our distance paddlers an opportunity to paddle all across Aotearoa in some great locations.”

The event will also be a qualifier for the upcoming 2025 International Va’a Federation World Distance Championship to be held in Brazil from August 13 to 21.

“The competition will be fierce out on the water for this year’s national event as hopeful paddlers compete in their respective divisions and events to secure a spot in the Aotearoa team,” Collins said.

The Tairawhiti contingent includes 110 paddlers from Horouta Waka Hoe, 30-40 from Mareikura Club, and another 15 or so from the new Taiau Waka Ama Club.

