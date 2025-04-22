The national long distance waka ama nationals in Gisborne last year (pictured) were a spectacle. From Thursday on Porirua Harbour in Wellington around 150 paddlers from here will contest this year's event.

More than 150 paddlers from Tairāwhiti will be in action from Thursday on Porirua Harbour in Wellington at the 2025 Waka Ama Long Distance Nationals.

They will join about 900 others from around New Zealand.

The championships, which were held on Turanganui-a-Kiwa/Poverty Bay last year, run from Thursday to Sunday.

Hoe Tonga Pacifica Waka Ama Association, in association with Waka Ama NZ, will host the event at Ngāti Toa Domain, with racing taking place on the waters of Pari-ā-Rua (Porirua).

The event officially opens with a pōwhiri at Ngāti Toa Domain at 8am Thursday.