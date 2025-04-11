Advertisement
Awkward family reunion in football at Gisborne’s Childers Road Reserve

Gisborne Thistle "veteran" Nicky Land (black uniform, second from left) watches as his header results in a goal against Taradale reserves team in an Eastern Premiership football game.Photo / Paul Rickard

Childers Road Reserve could be the scene of an awkward family reunion on Saturday.

Electrinet Gisborne Thistle play HSOB Gisborne Boys’ High School at 12.30pm, and HSOB’s playmaker is the son of Thistle’s coach.

“I hope he plays well and scores a consolation goal in a Thistle victory,” Jags coach Tam Cramer said last weekend when looking ahead to Saturday’s game.

His son Euan will line up in a holding midfield role for Boys’ High.

Last season Euan played for Thistle, but – along with several others who turned out for the Jags in the Federation League – was recruited for the HSOB Boys’ High venture into Central Football’s Eastern Premiership.

Rightback and skipper Shai Avni, goalkeeper Aiden Armstrong, centreback Kaden Manderson and Gavin Derr also had time on the field for Thistle last season.

Boys’ High were unlucky not to at least draw with Napier Marist last week, but they must be regarded as underdogs against Thistle.

Cramer has been trying to strengthen his squad over the past few weeks, and a centreback from Auckland and returning Vanuatuan players Junior Jimmy and Samson Hotas are expected to make an appearance soon.

Thistle coach Garrett Blair has centreback James Talbot on the injured list, but Kauri Holmes played well when he came on in his place last Saturday. Otherwise, everyone should be fit to play.

It holds the ingredients for an exciting clash, as does the 2.45pm game at Harry Barker Reserve, when Heavy Equipment Services Gisborne United host Maycenvale United.

Both teams have had a win and a loss, but United should prevail at home. They have the players to worry most defences at this level, and their midfield and defence have been in solid form.

