Gisborne Thistle "veteran" Nicky Land (black uniform, second from left) watches as his header results in a goal against Taradale reserves team in an Eastern Premiership football game.Photo / Paul Rickard

Childers Road Reserve could be the scene of an awkward family reunion on Saturday.

Electrinet Gisborne Thistle play HSOB Gisborne Boys’ High School at 12.30pm, and HSOB’s playmaker is the son of Thistle’s coach.

“I hope he plays well and scores a consolation goal in a Thistle victory,” Jags coach Tam Cramer said last weekend when looking ahead to Saturday’s game.

His son Euan will line up in a holding midfield role for Boys’ High.

Last season Euan played for Thistle, but – along with several others who turned out for the Jags in the Federation League – was recruited for the HSOB Boys’ High venture into Central Football’s Eastern Premiership.