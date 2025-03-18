However, DrainWise staff had seen some downpipes reinserted incorrectly after inspections had taken place, according to a council spokesperson.

The council is trying to find out who the contractors are and offer education on what is compliant.

Council’s Three Waters manager Leo Kelso said: “In simple terms, during a stormwater event, 140 homes worth of stormwater could be equivalent to approximately 7000 homes worth of normal wastewater flows.”

During a Wastewater Management Committee Meeting this month, councillor Collin Alder asked whether the council could go from checking downpipes on 10 houses a week (over the Christmas period) to 50 a day.

He said the council had roughly 6000 more homes to inspect and, at this rate, the council would have to turn around and do it again due to people changing their downpipes after inspections.

He asked about penalties.

“When you offend by parking your car overnight in town there’s no engagement, there’s a sticker on your car that says you’re fined because you’ve broken the city rules...there are people out there that are blatantly breaking the rules.”

Kelso responded that developing relationships with homeowners was key and the programme would be ongoing.

The only penalty is for non-compliance with the Building Act.

“If there is resistance to entry into that property because we are rushing through then it is difficult to get safe access,” Kelso said.

He said they work with residents to get improved outlets to remove the issue so everyone is happy.

“If it’s not done properly, and they just divert the pipe out onto their property or into a garden, they’ve still got that issue and accumulation,” Kelso said.

A total of 222 gully traps were repaired from November 2024 to the end of January, after 683 property inspections within the suburbs of Kaiti, Outer Kaiti, Te Hapara, and Elgin.

Council expected to get through Kaiti by the end of August.

The general costs for running inspections were around $5000 a week and included minor repairs of gully traps and assistance of downpipes.

He said there were examples of new downpipes changed recently in the Kaiti area, but it was difficult to find out who the contractor was in those cases.

“We are working with the contracting community in terms of education programmes,” he said.

Gisborne Council director of community lifelines Tim Barry said often residents had nothing to do with how properties were plumbed.





Barry highlighted that in many cases, people would like to help but might struggle to meet their end of the costs.

“We don’t think a penalty-driven programme is appropriate just yet.

“We’re trying to help some that are trying to help but otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford it... a couple of thousand bucks can knock a family sideways,” he said.

Councillor and chairman of the committee, Larry Foster, said the council had gathered information on how to effectively consult with the community over six years of the programme.

“A lot of houses got old clay pipes with cracks in them and every time it rains water pours into them,” Foster said.

“As soon as you put smoke through the drain you see it all come up in the back or front yard.”

Speaking with Local Democracy Reporting, Kelso said the general cost of redirecting a downpipe to the stormwater network can vary between $2000-$3000.

“On occasion, the DrainWise team have encountered new roof gutter systems installations where downpipes have been directed into wastewater gully traps,” he said.

“If a third party has been used for the installation council endeavours to work with the property owner to identify the contractor so discussions can be held regarding Building Act requirements.”

Kāinga Ora downpipe allegedly inserted incorrectly

Barry said during the meeting many properties were found to be “outside of the spec”, including Kāinga Ora-owned property.

Kelso said the council knows only one property out of Kāinga Ora’s portfolio where downpipes/gutters were renewed and directed into a wastewater gully trap.

He said when advised, Kāinga Ora quickly responded and rectified the issue.

Kāinga Ora regional director of East North Island Naomi Whitewood (Ngāti Porou, Ngāpuhi) said Kāinga Ora was recently notified of an issue with one of their much older homes that had a downpipe redirected into the gully trap and rectified the issue.

Kāinga Ora was not aware of any notification from the council about non-compliant downpipes at any of its recently built or purchased homes.

“Checking that downpipes are compliant is part of Council’s inspection process before they grant Code of Compliance on any new builds,” Whitewood said.

“Any faults picked up during this process would be remedied before the new homes are signed off and Kāinga Ora accepts them as ready to be tenanted.”



