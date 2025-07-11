Advertisement
Creative NZ head Gretchen La Roche on muscial journey and growing up in Gisborne

By Luke Fisher
Gisborne Herald·
5 mins to read

New Creative NZ chief executive Gretchen La Roche after the pōwhiri held to welcome her into the role. Photo / Creative New Zealand

From working at her auntie’s Aberdeen Rd dairy to leading our national arts development agency, Gretchen La Roche has just about done it all.

Gisborne-born-and-raised, she recently became Creative NZ chief executive, after her appointment was announced late last year.

La Roche’s last few weeks have been busy, exciting, bewildering,

