A part of State Highway 35 near Gisborne has been blocked after a car and a truck collided on Awapuni Rd on Friday afternoon.

One person was critically injured, according to a Hato Hone St John spokesperson.

Police were called to the crash on Awapuni Rd, near Commerce Place, about 2.45pm.today.

The St John spokesperson said a helicopter, an operations manager, an ambulance, and a rapid response unit attended the incident.

A person in a critical condition was taken to Gisborne Hospital by ambulance.