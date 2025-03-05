Pre-tax profit was $1m, down from $2.2m for the same period last year.
The company said that its financial performance reflected “the new norm” as it transitioned from the work programmes initiated after Cyclone Gabrielle.
“Although the next six months may present challenges, we have confidence in our strong position to seize recent and emerging opportunities,” Gaddum said.
The company board made an interim distribution of $50,000 to WDC to provide financial certainty and support to the district.
QRS chief executive Jeremy Harker said, “Staff remain at the heart of what we do” despite the downturn.
“QRS remains committed to serving the Wairoa community and beyond, ensuring stability for our workforce while positioning us for future opportunities,” Harker said.
Over 2024, QRS returned just over $1.2m to Wairoa via a $1.05m distribution payment to the council and $205,000 in sponsorship of community events and youth initiatives according to its annual report from that year.