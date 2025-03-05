Majority Wairoa District-owned contractor Quality Roading and Services has diversified into the manufacture and installation of an erosion prevention product. Photo / QRS

A Wairoa District Council-owned contractor has revealed it is diversifying its operation while navigating an industry downturn.

Quality Roading and Services (QRS) has expanded into manufacturing and installing Ecoreef, an interlocking module product designed as a coastal erosion solution but also used in roading and under bridges.

The process will use the company’s own raw materials and processed products.

QRS board chairman Guy Gaddum said in a statement it was a vertically integrated approach to business that would shore up the company’s long-term sustainability.

“As well as creating a self-sustaining loop for our own business, we are also able to sell that aggregate, concrete, and Ecoreef to our customers,” Gaddum said.